Coalition For Integrity In Governance Hails Nana Akufo- Addo

The Coalition for Integrity in Governance (COFIIG)-GH, a Policy think tank, has congratulated President –elect and presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) , Nana Akufo-Addo, over his victory at the presidential election.

The Executive Director, Mr. Simon Awadzi in a congratulatory message, obtained by the Daily Express in Accra, also commended President John Dramani Mahama for displaying good sportsmanship and democratic character by conceding defeat in the election.

”Our congratulations goes to President Mahama for conceding defeat to Nana Akufo- Addo in this historic elections which was free and fair. We salute him for his unprecedented statesmanship,” he stated.

The group also saluted Ghanaians for a peaceful election and called for harmony between the NDC and NPP in their quest for a prosperous Ghana.

“Despite the enormous tension and apprehension that preceded the election, Ghanaians have demonstrated political maturity that elections can be lost or won without course to acrimony or violence,” Mr. Simon Awadzi stated.

Mr. Awadzi praised the electoral commissioner, Mrs. Charlotte Osei for her courage, vision and patriotic zeal with which the 2016 general elections proceeded.

“We must thank the EC under the able leadership of the chairperson, Mrs. Charlotte Osei for the vision and patriotic zeal with which the 2016 general elections has proceeded so far,” he said.

He further lauded the security agencies and voters for peaceful and successful conduct of the elections.

Mr Awadzi said, “On behalf of COFIIG-GH, we wish you the best success in carrying out your assignments to achieve the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Ghana and the African continent,”.

He called on other presidential aspirants who lost the election to see Nana Akufo Addo’s triumph as wish of God and enjoined them to work together with him to make the country a truly progressive and economically prosperous one for all.