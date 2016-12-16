Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 16 December 2016 18:38 CET

Coalition For Integrity In Governance Hails Nana Akufo- Addo
…Over Presidential Poll’s Victory

By Raphael Apetorgbor
President elect, Nana Akufo-Addo
President elect, Nana Akufo-Addo

The Coalition for Integrity in Governance (COFIIG)-GH, a Policy think tank, has congratulated President –elect and presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) , Nana Akufo-Addo, over his victory at the presidential election.

The Executive Director, Mr. Simon Awadzi in a congratulatory message, obtained by the Daily Express in Accra, also commended President John Dramani Mahama for displaying good sportsmanship and democratic character by conceding defeat in the election.

”Our congratulations goes to President Mahama for conceding defeat to Nana Akufo- Addo in this historic elections which was free and fair. We salute him for his unprecedented statesmanship,” he stated.

The group also saluted Ghanaians for a peaceful election and called for harmony between the NDC and NPP in their quest for a prosperous Ghana.

“Despite the enormous tension and apprehension that preceded the election, Ghanaians have demonstrated political maturity that elections can be lost or won without course to acrimony or violence,” Mr. Simon Awadzi stated.

Mr. Awadzi praised the electoral commissioner, Mrs. Charlotte Osei for her courage, vision and patriotic zeal with which the 2016 general elections proceeded.

“We must thank the EC under the able leadership of the chairperson, Mrs. Charlotte Osei for the vision and patriotic zeal with which the 2016 general elections has proceeded so far,” he said.

He further lauded the security agencies and voters for peaceful and successful conduct of the elections.

Mr Awadzi said, “On behalf of COFIIG-GH, we wish you the best success in carrying out your assignments to achieve the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Ghana and the African continent,”.

He called on other presidential aspirants who lost the election to see Nana Akufo Addo’s triumph as wish of God and enjoined them to work together with him to make the country a truly progressive and economically prosperous one for all.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

I am too old to tell classroom tales but if one tries to play dirty, I also play dirty
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img