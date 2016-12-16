Nana Addo, Bawumia pray at Abossey Okai Mosque [Photos]

President-Elect Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia on Friday joined the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu and hundreds of Muslims at the Abbosey Okai Central Mosque in Accra to thank Allah for a successful election.

This forms part of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) national thanksgiving program which begins today and ends on Sunday with a Christian programme at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Nana Akufo-Addo is also expected in the Volta Region on Saturday to meet the Regional House of Chiefs.

The president-elect will also use the occasion to thank Voltarians for supporting him win the election.

The Muslim prayers will be followed by an interdenominational thanksgiving service on Sunday, December 18, 2016 at the Accra Sports Stadium at 10:00am.

The service will be under the theme “we will rejoice in thy salvation and in the name of our God. We will set up our banners. The Lord fulfills all thy petition, Psalm 20 vrs 5.”

By: Felecia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana