Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 16 December 2016 18:07 CET

Nana Addo, Bawumia pray at Abossey Okai Mosque [Photos]

By CitiFMonline

President-Elect Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia on Friday joined the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu and hundreds of Muslims at the Abbosey Okai Central Mosque in Accra to thank Allah for a successful election.

This forms part of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) national thanksgiving program which begins today and ends on Sunday with a Christian programme at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Nana Akufo-Addo is also expected in the Volta Region on Saturday to meet the Regional House of Chiefs.

The president-elect will also use the occasion to thank Voltarians for supporting him win the election.

The Muslim prayers will be followed by an interdenominational thanksgiving service on Sunday, December 18, 2016 at the Accra Sports Stadium at 10:00am.

The service will be under the theme “we will rejoice in thy salvation and in the name of our God. We will set up our banners. The Lord fulfills all thy petition, Psalm 20 vrs 5.”


By: Felecia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

When the owl sings, the night is silent. (Quand le hibou chante, La nuit est silence)
By: Charles de Leusse
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img