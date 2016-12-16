NGO calls for support to provide lighting solutions

By Caroline Pomeyie, GNA

Accra, Dec. 16, GNA - The Solar People, a social enterprise which provides solar lighting solutions to rural off grid communities, has appealed to the public for support to meet its target.

'We need organisations and the general public to support our course in helping communities which have no electricity,' Mr Gideon Commey, the Founder of Solar People, told the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday.

Mr Commey said the organisation had so far donated about 4,000 Ghana cedis worth of solar lamps to two communities.

'They are Likpe Nkwanta and Hobor in the Ga South Municipality.'

Mr Commey said: 'The organisation has the vision to meet consumer energy needs with solar for one person in a community at a time and has, therefore, made commitment to inspire innovation and sustainability.

'We believe that energy poverty in Ghana is challenging and so we want to bridge the gap with clean and renewable energy.'

Mr Commey bemoaned the condition under which school children studied in areas that lacked electricity where they used kerosene lanterns and other unsafe sources of light to study at night.

Besides not having electricity, the school buildings are in a terrible state and require a facelift. Pupils are also in need of educational materials such as books, pens and school uniform.

Mr Commey said: 'We have an off-grid map we use to identify communities. We look for schools in the community and then move in to work with the school authorities.

'We also get requests from our Facebook community to intervene.'

'We are looking at the Bomba DA JHS in Kansa on the Mampong road in Takoradi, Western Region. The community has no light and pupils use kerosene lanterns. There are about 90 pupils. We have appeals from schools in other electricity deprived areas awaiting intervention,' he said.

Mr Commey, therefore, called on organisations, companies and institutions to support its mission by making donations through the email [email protected] or phone number 233 206 923 399.

GNA