GRATIS ready for 'One District, One Factory' policy

Ho, Dec 16, GNA - Mr Emmanuel Ampofo, the Volta Regional Manager of the Ghana Regional Appropriate Technology Industrial Service (GRATIS) has appealed to the incoming Akufo-Addo government to equip the Foundation to expand and be competitive internationally.

He said currently the Foundation was producing below capacity and needed assistance to manufacture appropriate technology-based products for small scale businesses to facilitate socio-economic and industrial development in the country.

Mr Ampofo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the Foundation welcomed the New Patriotic Party's 'One District, One Factory' policy and was ready to support the initiative with the fabrication of equipment needed for the factories.

He expressed optimism that the successful implementation of the policy would re-position the Foundation as a provider of technical support to industry and liberate it from 'competing with roadside engineers.'

Mr Ampofo described GRATIS as highly competent to offer technological support to industry in the country and that it was unnecessary to import agri-agro processing equipment, prototyping, waste management equipment and spare parts from China and Brazil.

He said the Foundation had Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ho Technical University to train students and master technicians thus needed support for modern equipment.

The GRATIS Foundation was established in 1987 with the vision to be the centre of excellence for research and innovation for appropriate technology products and services in Africa. GNA