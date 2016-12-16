Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Business & Finance | 16 December 2016 17:00 CET

GRATIS ready for 'One District, One Factory' policy

By GNA

Ho, Dec 16, GNA - Mr Emmanuel Ampofo, the Volta Regional Manager of the Ghana Regional Appropriate Technology Industrial Service (GRATIS) has appealed to the incoming Akufo-Addo government to equip the Foundation to expand and be competitive internationally.

He said currently the Foundation was producing below capacity and needed assistance to manufacture appropriate technology-based products for small scale businesses to facilitate socio-economic and industrial development in the country.

Mr Ampofo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the Foundation welcomed the New Patriotic Party's 'One District, One Factory' policy and was ready to support the initiative with the fabrication of equipment needed for the factories.

He expressed optimism that the successful implementation of the policy would re-position the Foundation as a provider of technical support to industry and liberate it from 'competing with roadside engineers.'

Mr Ampofo described GRATIS as highly competent to offer technological support to industry in the country and that it was unnecessary to import agri-agro processing equipment, prototyping, waste management equipment and spare parts from China and Brazil.

He said the Foundation had Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ho Technical University to train students and master technicians thus needed support for modern equipment.

The GRATIS Foundation was established in 1987 with the vision to be the centre of excellence for research and innovation for appropriate technology products and services in Africa. GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Business & Finance

I know no peace when i tell a piece of my mind
By: Bismark Omari Somuah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img