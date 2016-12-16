Focus on uniting all Ghanaians behind your government

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA

Mamfi (E/R), Dec 16, GNA - An appeal has been made to President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, to focus on the task of uniting all Ghanaians behind his government to push through its development agenda.

Mr. William Ohene-Ayeh, a retired Educationist, said he should go the extra mile to keep his promise of being the 'President for everybody'.

Making the appeal through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Mamfi, he asked that nobody was made to feel they were being persecuted.

He said the priority must be on building a nation that worked for everybody and not a privileged few.

The expectations of the people, he indicated, were high, adding that, the Akufo-Addo Administration could not disappoint.

Mr. Ohene-Ayeh said there should be no time to waste since four-years was not long enough.

GNA