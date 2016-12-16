Health Directorate takes delivery of GH¢155,000.00 items

By C. M. Boaten, GNA

Nsuta (Ash), Dec 16, GNA - The Sekyere Central District Health Directorate has taken delivery of items costing GHÈ¼155,000.00 to support quality healthcare delivery.

These included five motorbikes, weighing scales, stabilizers, laptop computers, mattresses, refrigerator, flat screen television set and photocopier.

They would be distributed to health facilities across the district.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo, Mr. Kwame Asafu-Adjei, bought them from his share of the MPs National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Fund.

He has additionally refurbished the district office of the health directorate to help the health professionals' work in some comfort.

Handing over the items at a ceremony held in Nsuta, Mr. Asafu-Adjei, said improving access to quality healthcare was one of his major priorities.

The MP noted that the motorbikes would enable the workers to reach out to the people with public health education to prevent diseases.

Mr. Yaw Agyeman, an Internal Auditor at the Health Directorate, receiving the items, thanked the MP for the assistance and pledged to ensure that these were properly handled to achieve optimal benefits.

