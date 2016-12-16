Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Education | 16 December 2016 17:00 CET

Beautiful Creations Company Supports Allied Health Sciences

By GNA

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA
Cape Coast, Dec. 16, GNA - Beautiful Creations Company Limited, Importers and Stockist of hospital equipment has donated medical tools valued at GHÈ¼100, 000.00 to the School of Allied Health Sciences of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The items included office swivel chairs, four drawer cabinets, metal cupboards, printers, laptops, hospital wheel chairs, laboratory coats, an advanced microscope, steel dustbins and an eye charts.

The rest are weighing scale with adult height measure, scanners, diagnosis sets and hospital trolleys.

Additionally, the Company has promised to build a modern laboratory for the School for students to have first-hand experience of their course-concepts and to explore methods used in their areas of discipline.

Mr. Samuel Dankyi Ansong, Chief Executive Officer of Beautiful Creations, who presented the items to the School believed that the donation would facilitate teaching and learning and help in the smooth administration of the School.

"We will increase our co-operation further and our firm will build a very big laboratory for the School, so that our aim of working closely with the University will produce quality graduates and to help solve the education needs of the country," he said.

The Provost of the College of Health and Allied Sciences, Professor Harold Amonoo- Kuofi, who received the items on behalf of the School, expressed appreciation to the Company for the kind gesture.

He said the equipment donated were directly relevant to the work and vision of the School and would help to produce quality graduates.

Prof. Amonoo- Kuofi assured the donor that the equipment would be put to good use.

He appealed to the public, philanthropist, non-governmental organisations as well as corporate institutions to emulate the exceptional example of Beautiful Creations Company Limited.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Education

We eat to live, we dont live to eat.
By: Don Jumosky
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img