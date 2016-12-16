Beautiful Creations Company Supports Allied Health Sciences

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast, Dec. 16, GNA - Beautiful Creations Company Limited, Importers and Stockist of hospital equipment has donated medical tools valued at GHÈ¼100, 000.00 to the School of Allied Health Sciences of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The items included office swivel chairs, four drawer cabinets, metal cupboards, printers, laptops, hospital wheel chairs, laboratory coats, an advanced microscope, steel dustbins and an eye charts.

The rest are weighing scale with adult height measure, scanners, diagnosis sets and hospital trolleys.

Additionally, the Company has promised to build a modern laboratory for the School for students to have first-hand experience of their course-concepts and to explore methods used in their areas of discipline.

Mr. Samuel Dankyi Ansong, Chief Executive Officer of Beautiful Creations, who presented the items to the School believed that the donation would facilitate teaching and learning and help in the smooth administration of the School.

"We will increase our co-operation further and our firm will build a very big laboratory for the School, so that our aim of working closely with the University will produce quality graduates and to help solve the education needs of the country," he said.

The Provost of the College of Health and Allied Sciences, Professor Harold Amonoo- Kuofi, who received the items on behalf of the School, expressed appreciation to the Company for the kind gesture.

He said the equipment donated were directly relevant to the work and vision of the School and would help to produce quality graduates.

Prof. Amonoo- Kuofi assured the donor that the equipment would be put to good use.

He appealed to the public, philanthropist, non-governmental organisations as well as corporate institutions to emulate the exceptional example of Beautiful Creations Company Limited.

