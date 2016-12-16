Children used in Political adverts reduced-CRI

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Dec. 16, GNA - The Child Rights International (CRI) says the reduction in the use of children in political adverts was a good step but expressed the hope that political parties would stopped using them.

However, the CRI noted that, some children were used in making declaration for a peaceful poll.

Mr Bright Appiah, Executive Director of CRI, said after sharing the organisations observation during this year's polls on the plight of vulnerable in the society.

The vulnerable include children, pregnant and nursing mothers, the disabled and the aged.

On the expectations of CRI of the New Patriotic Party Government, Mr Appiah said his organisation had taken a look at the Party's social development interventions and he had some doubts about some.

However, he said, the Party's history had established what it was capable of doing to alleviate the plight of children.

Mr Appiah admonished institutions to continue to consolidate issues of children, disabled and aged in their programmes as stipulated by law.

