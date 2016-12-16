Rawlings, Konadu blamed for NDC defeat



From Ernest Best Anane, Kumasi ..

The Kumasi-based National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller, Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has accused former President Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, as the cause of the party’s humiliating defeat in the December 7 elections.

According to him, the Rawlingses do not even have sympathy for their daughter, Ezenator Rawlings, who was vying for a parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NDC, and kept campaigning against the party they founded.

He accused Mr. Rawlings of calling the chiefs in the Volta Region on phone, urging them to vote against the NDC, while his wife was in the region throughout the electioneering period, campaigning against the Mahama administration.

Appiah Stadium, who claims he is shocked by the electoral defeat, because the NDC should have won so easily from the unprecedented works by President John Mahama in his first term of office.

The NDC lost the general polls, both presidential and parliamentary, in an election that the party was so confident of winning, due to the massive infrastructural development carried out by President John Mahama in his first term of office.

But, on Friday, December 9, 2016, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Charlotte Osei, declared the NPP's presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, winner and President-elect of the Republic of Ghana.

The opposition leader polled 5,716, 026 votes to beat the incumbent, President John Dramani Mahama, who garnered 4,713,277 votes out of the 10,615,361 valid votes cast.

The NDC's painful defeat, suffered at the hands of its arch political opponent, has caused some angry and disappointed members, including the former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ejusi-Juaben, who were moving from one radio station to another, mentioning names of certain key party and government officials whose actions and inactions, they claim, caused the NDC's downfall.

Speaking on Kasapa News via Kumasi based Abusua 96.5FM, Appiah Stadium also blamed the bad attitude of some leading members, such as the Campaign Co-ordinator, Kofi Adams, for the defeat, saying his arrogance cannot be rivaled. According to him, after he assumed office as the National Organiser of the NDC, he had divided the party, adding that the party's defeat has even affected his sexual life.