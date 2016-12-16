Garage Association congratulates Nana Akufo-Addo



From Sebastian R. Freiku, Kumasi..

Executives of the Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana National Association of Garages have sent a congratulatory message to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his election as the president-elect of the Republic of Ghana.

The association wished him long life, knowledge, strength and wisdom to rule Mother Ghana.

A press statement issued in Kumasi on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, and signed by its Chairman, Mr. Osei Bonsu, reminded the president-elect of the promise he gave the association when he visited the garages while canvassing and for their votes during the electioneering campaign, and expected Nana Akufo-Addo deliver on his promise.

According to the executives, Nana Akufo-Addo promised making the Suame magazine in Kumasi a national industrial hub, and hoped he would not fail them.

The association also appealed to the president-elect to consider taking steps to reduce the prices of spare parts.

They also want the incoming government to find a way so those in the informal sector can secure loans and credit facilities from the banks to expan