Some Of Akufo-Addo’s Promises Don’t Make Economic Sense – Prof Nuamah

A Ghanaian Professor at the American University, Mr. Kwaku Nuamah has said promises made by the President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo were meant to convince the youth to vote him and his party into power.

The one-district-one-factory, one-dam-one village, restoration of teacher and nursing trainee allowances and the restoration of the NHIS were a few of the many pledges made by the NPP Flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his campaign in the run-up to the December 7 polls.

In an interview with VOA Africa, Prof. Kwaku Nuamah described the promises as economically insensible, adding that it would be difficult for the President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo to fulfil the majority of the promises contained in the party’s manifesto.

"We are going to see if he will deliver some of the promises he made, they really don’t make economic sense; I don’t think that every district in Ghana needs a factory."

Touching on the possible reasons for President Mahama’s massive defeat in the elections, he indicated that mismanagement of state resources resulting in a rise in debt to the GDP ratio during his term in office could have led to the fall.

“There has been a borrowing bench that has affected the interest rate in the country and confidence in businesses,’’ he explained.

Professor Kwaku Nuamah also associated the high rate of unemployment and the consistent energy crisis the country was plunged into under the Mahama-led administration to the party’s loss in the general polls.

Click on the link below to watch Prof Nuamah speak

https://www.facebook.com/voaafrica54/videos/1233332303387148/