TOR On Test-Run Of TEN Crude

Good news coming in has it that, the Tema Oil Refinery after several calls by energy experts and civil society organisations is preparing to refine crude from the Tweneboa, Enyera and Ntomme (TEN) oil field.

The news was confirmed by the management of TOR after it took stocks of crude from the TEN oil field to test run to identify the structures and component of the crude and to also determine whether the Ghana’s premier and only refinery can refine the crude.

TOR begun a test run on about one million barrels of crude oil from the TEN fields in the Western Region to establish whether or not the oil is compatible with the refinery’s Crude Distillation Unit (CDU).

The crude oil from the TEN fields was discharged to the refinery last week Monday, December 12, 2016 from an oil tanker vessel, the Bordeira, that docked at the single point mooring (SPM) facility at the Tema Port last week Saturday.

The test run will afford officials of TOR the opportunity to identify the structure and nature of the crude oil and the various yields it would generate when processed.

The management of the refinery is also expected to use the test run to determine whether the crude oil could be optimised by blending it to improve the quality of the yields if need be.

The Managing Director of TOR, Mr Kwame Awuah-Darko, has expressed that expectations were that the crude oil would yield high-quality gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), aviation turbine kerosene (ATK), among other petroleum products.

According to him, the revamping of the CDU to 45,000 barrels per stream day (bpsd) was expected to marginally reduce TOR’s operational cost and further improve on its efficiency.

He was of the view that the delivery of the locally produced crude oil formed part of TOR’s strategy to produce at a flat price to improve the commercial viability of TOR.

However, energy analyst, Kwame Jantuah called for the expansion of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) in order to be able to refine much, if not all, crude from Ghanaian production fields for local consumption.

According to Mr Jantuah, the country cannot continue to import refined oil while holding huge stocks of crude in its reserves.

Currently, all the oil produced at Jubilee and TEN fields are exported in their raw form.

He is of the view that, “We have jubilee, in six years we’ve got the TEN project going. After TEN, there are others coming into production. OCTP, Sankofa is also coming into production. Government has signed nearly 20 oil contracts with companies who have blocks. They will all start production between 2018 and 2025. So you can see the amount of oil revenue that is going to come into the economy. So if that is the case, are we still going by the same mantra we went with cocoa, we went with gold where we are exporting whole? Or do we say that a certain portion will be exported whole and value will be added to a certain portion?”

“Now where TOR is concerned, we will need to expand it to be able to refine our own fuel for Ghanaians. The key there is that you do now have to expend foreign exchange out in bringing refined petroleum products in and to be able to do that you need a good refinery and you save a lot of money that way,” he added.

However, the Petroleum Minister, Hon. Kofi Armah Buah recently revealed that, he will be very happy if TOR is able to refine Ghana’s crude. He added, although TOR is in talks with GNPC for supply of crude from TEN field.

Currently, TEN production is at 23,000 bpd which is adequate for the TOR to take full supply since it has 45,000 bpd refinery capacity.

Moreover, the Petroleum Commission is confident more oil would be discovered in the very near future to the benefit of the economy.

The commission has licensed several companies to prospect for oil and gas both onshore and off-shore.

The companies are stepping up exploration activities towards finding oil-rich wells in the country.

Commercial production of oil at the country’s 2nd major oil field, Tweneboah Enyenra Ntomme (TEN) – commenced few months ago – 5 years after a similar exercise on the country’s first, the Jubilee field.

The Technical Advisor to the Commission Nii Adjei-Akpor said the prospects for more oil find are high.

“I think right now we have about 15 oil licenses awarded with each company supposed to do a thorough work on the block they have taken. By doing that they would be able to confirm some of the prospects that have been identified,” he said.

He said apart from the old companies the rest are all at the exploratory stage adding the success rate depends on the prospects these new companies identify.