Business Community Expects More From The Incoming NPP Gov’t

Major among the New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign message in the buildup to 2016 elections, which elected Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo as the president of Ghana, promised a lot more business friendly polices to the business community.

This influenced most of the voters in the private sector of the economy amidst the popular perceptions that the NDC led government had failed woefully in terms of promoting business friendly policies.

This has heightened the expectations of the business community that, the incoming NPP government will do more good to the business community in terms of cutting down taxes, bringing interest rates down, ensuring a stable and appreciated local currency and bringing inflation down.

However, the captains of the businesses are already putting pressure on the incoming government not to fail to fulfil its campaign promises so as it does not impact negatively on the already ailing economy and dying business community.

Already, the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is predicting a gloomy economic future for local businesses should the incoming Akufo-Addo-led administration fail to address key issues related to high interest rates and unbearable taxes.

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted in an economic report that interest rates in Ghana will continue to decline in 2017 provided inflation rates reduce.

The Central Bank recently increased interest rates to 30 and 35 percent.

But, Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso (I), President of GCCI, fears that local businesses could fold up as they would not be able to compete with foreign businesses should the cost of doing business in Ghana remains on the high side.

“Taxes are on a very high side as far as we are concerned and we expect that some of these taxes would be brought down. If there’s reduction of taxes on imports, the cost of production can come down,” he revealed to Joy Business.

According to Nana Dr Dankawoso (I), the high principal on interests has resulted in lots of litigations against business - a development he fears does not augur well for Ghana’s business environment.

The concern raised by the Chamber follows concerns raised by the Association of Ghana Industries over possible layoffs ahead of 2017.

Apparently, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Seth Twum Akwaboah has revealed that some industries are considering laying-off workers next year as part of measures to down size so as to adjust to the current economic challenges.

Meanwhile, the chamber has congratulated all political stakeholders for ensuring an enabling environment for business to thrive by ensuring peace in the just ended general elections.

Also, the National Council and the entire membership of the AGI have extended their heartiest congratulations to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party for winning the December 7 election.

“We are proud to say that for the seventh time running in our fourth republic, Ghana has once again stood out as a beacon of democracy among many African countries,” the AGI said in a statement signed by its President, James Asare-Adjei.

“Indeed Ghana has traversed a challenging path in building a strong democracy and the success of our recently held elections deepens our democracy,” it said.

The AGI said business and investor confidence had been consolidated and expressed the hope that the trust reposed in President Akufo-Addo by Ghanaians would be a source of inspiration in the delivery of his mandate as president.

“We trust that the challenges facing the private sector will receive the incoming government’s utmost attention and quickly get to work to save suffocating industries as we work together towards achieving a sustainable economic development.

“AGI is ready to work with you and your government to achieve the industrial objective of this country,” it said.

While congratulating the President-elect, the AGI also requested an engagement within the next one month to further discuss key initiatives and proposals for promoting industrial development and private sector growth in Ghana.

Also, on the business front, the Deputy Director of TechnoServe Ghana, Mr Samuel Baba Adongo, has said the economy can attract high value investments if it is able to empower its local entrepreneurs to match the capacities of potential external investors.

According to him, the country can only see a significant growth in the economy if the small and medium enterprise sector is given the needed support to grow.

He therefore wants the government to give much and immediate attention to help the SMEs to strive and to propel into large enterprises to help consolidate the footings of the economy

Mr Adongo is of the view that Ghana had achieved significant economic development in the last two decades averaging growth of five per cent a year. That, he said, had been underpinned by strong export markets for gold, cocoa and recently oil.

“However, while future growth prospects are strong and oil and gas production is expected to increase, the economy is becoming increasingly unbalanced and vulnerable to external shocks,” he added.

According to him, manufacturing in the country is declining and there is a dearth of medium-sized companies, which contributes to the relative lack of productivity and failure to attract investment that marks Ghana out in comparison to its peers.

He said a vast majority of jobs in developing economies were provided by micro and small enterprises and there were good evidence that the growth of young, small firms was driver of economic growth.

“There is a very strong culture of entrepreneurial activity in Ghana as evidenced both by the high prevalence of owner-managed firms and by the high value placed on it as a career choice,” he said.

He indicated that the market had failed to nurture entrepreneurship particularly among start-up, and once a small and medium enterprise had failed to grow in its first few years, it was less likely to do so later.

Going forward, the country director indicated that it was crucial for Ghana to develop a comprehensive strategic plan to serve as a blue print for the SME sector.

He also underscored the need for the country to redefine small and medium enterprises to project a new discourse of responsibility, values, ideas and standards.

Mr Adongo said in Ghana and to a large extent Africa, businesses had their peculiar challenges which included infrastructure, human capital, advisory services, credit, research and many other things.