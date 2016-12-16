Dr Akoto Osei Calls For Calm Over Appointment Pressure

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Dr Anthony Akoto Osei has bemoaned what he called pressure on the President Elect for ministerial appointment. His call came at a time many lists are making round the social media purporting to be proposed names of minister constituting the next government. Speaking on Onua Fm morning show with Bright Kwesi Asempa, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei said the President Elect should be given free hands and room to appoint capable hands to lead the country.

At a meeting with the party National Executive Committee (NEC) in Accra, President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, has asked for more time to enable him name ministers who will serve in his government from January. Although the meeting was reported ended without decision being taken, Akufo-Addo rather asked for more time.

Both the main stream media and the social media are flooded with speculated lists of purported ministers who will be working in the next NPP administration for the next four years.

Below is the list of some of the purported potential ministers who will be governing with the president elect between 2017 and 2020.

1. Chief of Staff - Hackman Owusu Agyemang

2. Minister of Trade & Industry - Alan Kyeremanteng

3. Minister of Communications - Mustafa Hamid

4. Minister of Finance - Anthony Osei Akoto

5. Minister of Health - Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh

6. Minister of Interior - Dr. Addo Kuffour

7. Minister of Defense - Ken Dapaah

8. Attorney General - Ayikoi Otoo

9. Minister of Justice - Martin Amidu

10. Ministry of Agric - Dr. Akoto Osei

But Dr Anthony Akoto Osei maintained that the names are mere speculations since the president elect has not finished his consultation and therefore finds it difficult how people are putting undue pressure on Nana Addo.

“The appointment is for the president to do and he is doing series of consultation so those who are visiting him should exercise some patience, we should give him room to do his work, he is the president and I believe he will come out with experience hands to help him”

Dr Anthony Akoto Osei said various groups are calling on the president elect daily, as well as some chiefs “but I think these are all pressures although expected but we need to be mindful our lobbying for now since it can create a lot of problems for the party, we don’t want to reach situation where people will be grumbling because their choice is not picked”

“What people forget is even when their choices are selected; they have to go through parliamentary approval and I am not sure they want us to repeat what NDC has done”