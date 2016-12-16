Daniel Aseidu, one of the suspects in the murder of J. B. Danquah-Adu, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, has quizzed a District Court in Accra as to what was going on in his case.

Asiedu said: “My lord, I don't understand what is going on. I don't understand the beginning and the end of the matter. Please have the Police finished with investigations. What causes delay at the Attorney General's Office?”

Asiedu during court proceedings raise his hand up to address the Court and said: “Please My Lord I want you to help me. I need some toiletries to use in cells. I pray the court to order the Police to also release my phone so I can give it to my pregnant girlfriend residing at Agbogbloshie”.

The Court presided over by Mr Stephen Owusu explaining the trial proceedings to Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon said the Police had completed their investigations and forwarded a duplicate docket to the Attorney General's (AG's) Office for advice.

According to the judge, based on the advice of the AG the Court would then commence with a committal process which would enable him appear before the High Court for trial to commence.

“If the evidence of the Police supports the facts then I would have to ask you certain questions at the Court,” the Judge noted.

“On the other hand if the AG fails to establish any case against you, I will make it known to you. Let's pray that the advice of the AG is received early”.

On Asiedu's request for access to his mobile phone, the Judge explained that: “For now, you cannot get access to your mobile phone because it's one of the exhibits tendered by the Police”.

The Judge therefore advised Asiedu to communicate through his father who constantly pays him visits in cells to the pregnant girl-friend.

Meanwhile it is on record that Association of State Attorneys is on an indefinite strike which has negatively affected criminal cases at the various courts nationwide.

The Association on October 19 this year, declared an indefinite strike over government's failure to meet their salary demands.

Vincent Bosso, an accomplice on the other hand requested the Court to order the Police to send him to a barbering shop to have his bushy hair shaved.

Their counsel, Mr Obuor was not in court. The case has been adjourned to December 28.

The facts of the case are that: Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon and Vincent Bosso are being held for murder of the late MP in an incident which occurred on February 9, 2016, at the MP's Shaishie residence.

Bosso has been charged with abetment of crime, to wit, murder and both pleas had not been taken.

GNA

