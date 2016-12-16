UNICEF Celebrates Child Influencers



UNICEF Ghana commemorated its 70 years of tireless work for children with a meeting with influential goodwill partners it has been working with to advocate children to interact and share ideas on moving the children agenda forward.

As it launched the 'Child Poverty & Equity Campaign' this year, UNICEF partnered with personalities such as Noella Wiyaala, Rebecca Acheampong, Ameyaw Debrah, Francisca Forson and Gary Al-Smith.

These personalities who were influential, particularly on social media, took up steps to advocate Ghana's most vulnerable to help spark conversation and drive change through their various platforms.

The celebration brought together the above named personalities, as well as media personalities like this reporter, Winifred Affum of Ghana Television and Gabriel Ashong of Metro Television who through their platforms have contributed to making the issue of sanitation in Ghana a principal part of the country's agenda.

The meeting over dinner also had UNICEF Representative, Susan Ngondi, Deputy UNICEF representative, Rushnan Murtaza, and the communication team in attendance.

“It's amazing how further we can get when we collaborate. We have been able to reach a wide range of people through our goodwill partners as well as inspire young people particularly to talk about the issues that affect them and drive change in their communities,” Susan Namondo Ngongi, UNICEF Ghana Representative.

The meeting with the goodwill partners was also aimed at sharing ideas on future collaboration to continue to raise awareness and advocate the protection of children's rights to help meet their basic needs and to expand their opportunities to reach their full potential.

“It's been great working with UNICEF so far but there's more work to be done though. I say thank you to UNICEF for the experience,” UNICEF Goodwill Partner, Gary Al-Smith, said.

“UNICEF was established to bring help and hope to children whose lives and futures were at risk. Our mission is no less urgent today. As UNICEF gives children hope, children are the world's hope for a better future – for all of us,” Anthony Lake, UNICEF Executive Director, said.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri