“I Have No Interest In Dagbon Chieftaincy Matters” – President-Elect



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President-elect on Thursday, said he has no interest in chieftaincy matters in Dagbon and wants the stakeholders to help him build a progressive and prosperous Ghana.

“I want to have the same relationship I had with the late Ya Na Yakubu Andani II with his son, the Kampakuya Naa. I have stated it, and I want to repeat it,” Nana Akufo-Addo stated during a meeting with a delegation from the Dagbon and Mamprugu Traditional Council in Accra.

The members were in Accra to congratulate Nana Akufo-Addo and to assure the incoming government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of their continued support and prayers.

The Mamprugu delegation conveyed messages of congratulation and cooperation to the President-Elect from the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional area, the Nayiri Naabohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga.

Nana Akufo-Addo disclosed: “I am committed towards fulfilling the promises I made to the chiefs and people of the Northern Regions, and I assure you that they were not campaign or platform talk. That is my only interest.”

He said he would rely on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to help him build a prosperous economy.

On his part, the Sagnari Naa, Abdulai Yakubu, who spoke on behalf of the delegation from Dagbon, explained that the purpose of the call was to congratulate the President-Elect, Vice President-Elect, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP on their electoral victory on December 7.

“You can count on us, and be rest assured that we will support you and your government to succeed, and thereby help improve the living standards of our people,” Sagnari Na told the President-Elect.

Sagnari Naa Abdulai Yakubu also conveyed a message from the Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya-Naa Abdulai Andani.

“Kampakuya-Naa extends his warmest congratulations to you on your victory. He followed your campaign closely and is impatiently waiting for you to assume the seat of government so you can start implementing your pledges to Ghanaians.

“He believes these are policies, which when implemented, will bring prosperity to his people.”