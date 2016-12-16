ECG Sensitise SLT Customers In Tema



The Tema Regional Office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has organised a day's workshop to educate customers on its new Automatic Remote Meter Reading (AMR) Web Application Service to ensure effective metering management.

Representatives from hotels, industries, tertiary institutions, among others, who are Special Load Tariff (SLT) customers, attended the workshop aimed at improving their knowledge on the Commercial Management System to boost efficiency and enhance customer service delivery.

Ing. Sariel A. Etwire, General Manager Metering and Technical Services of ECG, explained that AMR, which is a new service of ECG, is targeted at customers on its SLT.

It would help ECG improve the integrity of the metering and billing system of SLT and other high consuming customers of ECG.

According to her, the AMR seeks to promote transparency and also improve payment system in order to improve the billing, reading of customer meters remotely.

She noted that the AMR would help SLT customers to electronically collect data and important information as far as bills are concerned.

Ing. Etwire explained that the internet based application comes with a technology format to help customers directly connect to their meters wherever they find themselves by logging on their dashboard and entering their nine digit meter numbers, as well as pin code to get access to the system.

According to Metering and Technical Services Manager, real-time update of customer payments would eliminate completely any disconnections for uncredited payments.

She noted that until the introduction of this system, managing commercial operations was always difficult, adding that the new system would help address all bottlenecks to delight customers in various ways.

Ing. Jones Ofori Addo, the Tema Regional Manager of ECG, explained that ECG has a social contract with its customers.

“The Commercial Management System is therefore one of such innovations to delight the customer, hence the organization of the workshop.”

He indicated that with the system, final bills of customers could be prepared and printed on request immediately readings were confirmed without going through the usual 30-day cycle, stressing that it could even be sent electronically.

The participants expressed delight with the workshop and called on management of ECG to endeavour to make it a regular event on the calendar of the company.

Management assured the customers that all concerns would be addressed promptly to ensure that customers enjoy quality, reliable and timely delivery of electricity services.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema

