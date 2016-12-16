NPP And NDC Supporters Clash At Sankore

Three people sustained severe injuries when supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) clashed at Sankore in the Asunafo South District.

The injured were identified as Yaw Owusu, 21, Abubakari Sadiq, 20, and Mohammed Murtala, 32.

Police Sergeant Sampson Gbande, acting Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed this in Sunyani.

He said a combined team of police and military personnel had restored calm to the place and that no arrests had been made.

He said Owusu and Sadiq were now on admission at the Goaso Government Hospital while Murtala was treated and discharged.

A group of NDC supporters, led by one 'Otafregya,' was said to have gone to the Sankore police, claiming that they had been insulted and attacked by their opponents from the NPP, who were celebrating the party's election victory in the town.

Sgt. Gbande said this was at about 1000 hours on Monday and that before the police could act on their complaints, the group took the law into their own hands.

They picked sticks and stones, blocked the main Sankore street to prevent vehicular movement and started attacking the NPP supporters.

That led to a free for all fight, and the Goaso Divisional Commander had to call for reinforcement to bring the situation under control.

The two groups fled when the police and military reinforcement arrived.