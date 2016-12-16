Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Headlines | 16 December 2016 11:16 CET

Mahama Jets Off To Abuja For ECOWAS Summit

By StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM || Ghana

President John Mahama is joining his colleague ECOWAS leaders today for a Heads of State summit in Abuja.

The West African leaders are expected to use the three-day meeting to convince defeated Gambian President Yahya Jammeh once more to relinquish power after several attempts by four leaders from Anglophone countries to persuade him on the matter failed.

Jammeh's ruling party challenged his defeat in a December 1 election at the Supreme Court on Tuesday as West African leaders failed to reach a deal that would see him accept the result and end a deepening political crisis.

Soldiers also seized the headquarters of the national elections commission and sealed it off just hours before the mediation delegation representing regional bloc ECOWAS touched down in the tiny riverside nation.

This may be the last summit President Mahama is attending as he prepares to handover power to President-elect,Nana Akufo-Addo on January 7,2017

