Oko Vanderpuije Considers Serving Under Akufo-Addo

Outgoing Mayor for Accra, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije says he will mull over his options should an offer be placed before him to serve in the government of President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo.

Vanderpuije has been the Chief Executive of the capital city for the past 8 years under the New Democratic Congress (NDC) government but is to bow out midnight January 6, 2017, due to the outcome of the 2016 election which has brought about a change of regime to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking in an interview on GHOne TV’s morning show #GHToday Thursday, Mr. Vanderpuije suggested that his services is not on auto-pilot for a particular political party but to the betterment of Ghana.

“We are all Ghanaians; we are ready to serve our nation. Depending on who is leader of this country, when the leader calls we would consider, and then we would say YES or NO based on what would be put before us,” he told Kafui Dey.

“I am always and ever ready to serve Ghana. Whoever is the leader, if I get a call which says that we want you to consider this offer, at that point we will look at it,” Okoe Vanderpuije added.

Although his party is leaving power, Mr. Okoe Vanderpuije remains in public service after coming tops in the contest for the Ablekuma South Parliamentary seat.

He said: “At this point, the people of Ablekuma South say Okoe we want you to go and serve in Parliament, so that’s what I’m going to do now. The most important thing is that I will go to Parliament and will serve effectively from there.”

Candidate Nana Akufo-Addo of the NPP polled 53.85% of votes casts in the 2016 election to unseat incumbent President John Mahama.