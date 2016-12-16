I’m Ready For Active Engagement In Politics—Bombande

After serving the outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a Deputy Minister in the final five months of their term, co-founder of West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), the largest regional peacebuilding group in the sub-region, Mr. Emmanuel Bombande says he is ready for an “active engagement in politics.”

He made this revelation in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on GHOne TV’s Current Affairs show, #StateOfAffairs.

Mr. Bombande has been serving as Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister since his surprise announcement as a Minister-designate by President John Mahama in July 2016.

He had been known for his non-partisan stands due to his position as former executive director of the civil society organisation WANEP but admitted during a vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament that he had biases for the ruling government’s party, the NDC.

Bombande revealed he is a strong believer in social democratic ideals and hence finds it very easy and comfortable to work in the government.

“I have made my contribution in all that I did to found and establish WANEP, and you saw what they did during the elections,” he stated.

“I’ve moved on, and I’m looking forward to other things that will come my way including an active engagement in politics,” Mr. Bombande declared.

Until his Ministerial appointment, Emmanuel Bombande was based in the United States working as a special advisor at the United Nations Office for West Africa.