Theresa May lauds Nana Addo’s ‘impressive’ election victory

The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, has hailed President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo for what she described as his “impressive” victory in the December elections.

The British Prime Minster, in a letter, congratulated the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer for a “hard-fought campaign and that the margin of victory was impressive.”

President John Mahama became the first incumbent to lose a re-election bid as Nana Akufo-Addo won the December presidential poll with an overwhelming 53.85% of the total valid votes cast, against the President Mahama’s 44.40%.

Prime Minister May looked ahead with optimism to future collaboration as she noted that “our two countries share a strong and long-standing relationship, and one which I value deeply. I believe that the period ahead offers us a great opportunity to do more together.”

“I look forward to continuing our excellent co-operation on defence, drugs, crime and national security, and to working together on challenges such as tackling corruption”.

“Alongside our ongoing support to Ghana in areas such as governance, poverty reduction, education and health, I hope that we can look to deepen our economic co-operation,” Prime Minister May

added in the letter.



By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana