Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Headlines | 16 December 2016 11:07 CET

Theresa May lauds Nana Addo’s ‘impressive’ election victory

By CitiFMonline

The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, has hailed President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo for what she described as his “impressive” victory in the December elections.

The British Prime Minster, in a letter, congratulated the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer for a “hard-fought campaign and that the margin of victory was impressive.”

President John Mahama became the first incumbent to lose a re-election bid as Nana Akufo-Addo won the December presidential poll with an overwhelming 53.85% of the total valid votes cast, against the President Mahama’s 44.40%.

Prime Minister May looked ahead with optimism to future collaboration as she noted that “our two countries share a strong and long-standing relationship, and one which I value deeply. I believe that the period ahead offers us a great opportunity to do more together.”

“I look forward to continuing our excellent co-operation on defence, drugs, crime and national security, and to working together on challenges such as tackling corruption”.

“Alongside our ongoing support to Ghana in areas such as governance, poverty reduction, education and health, I hope that we can look to deepen our economic co-operation,” Prime Minister May

added in the letter.


By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Headlines

WHAT HAPPEN IS HAPPENING
By: PETER LOKORE
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img