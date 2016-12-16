Transition team members must be tolerant – Prof Delle

Professor Edmund N. Delle, Chairman and Leader of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has called on the Presidential Transition Team to exhibit utmost good faith and address their disagreements outside the media.

Prof Delle noted that, the trading of accusations and rebuttals in the media, has the tendency of creating fertile grounds for antagonistic engagements, which will deepen the polarization of the country.

“After a heated political campaign, we need sober reflection, exhibition of mutual trust by the protagonist and antagonist, being the out-going government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the in-coming government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)”.

He said the Transition Act which was enacted as a legal blue print to guide Presidential transition in the country, was to forestall confrontations that may be associated with transitions and create room for an effective and smooth transition.

Prof Delle said “We now have an established system of arrangements for the political transfer of administration from an out-going democratically elected administration, and to provide for related matters, all must therefore respect the “tenets of the legal blue print”.

The CPP Leader also called on NPP supporters to be magnanimous in victory; “your jubilation must be in moderation and respect the sensibility of others especially losers. We must avoid attacks and destruction of state and private properties.”

He also called on CPP membership across the country to stay calm as the Central Committee of the party will soon embark on a review process to enable it understand what went wrong in the party's Election 2016 campaign.

