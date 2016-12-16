'Kofi Jumah Has Short Memory'

Mr King Ali, President of the Concerned Teachers Association of Ghana, has lambasted Mr Kofi Jumah, a leading member of the NPP, describing him as a man with short memory.

Kofi Jumah on Thursday descended heavily on members of the CTA for urging the incoming Nana Addo administration to fulfill its promise to teacher trainees by restoring the training allowance within hundred days.

According to the NPP fire brand and former MP for Asokwa, the demand by the teachers is ridiculous.

He said "Nana Akufo-Addo made a promise and it spans four years …but to put a gun to his head and give him an ultimatum of 100 days, that is what is ridiculous… If they know how to give ultimatums, I think that they should redirect their ultimatum to the previous government,”.

He added: “I was expecting enlightened people to suggest that we expect Nana Akufo-Addo to put together a budget that will guide his administration so that he will be able to implement some of the things that he said he would do and that would have been a more enlightened approach, but the way they are stating it, they look like a bunch of ignoramuses: they don’t know anything, they are ignorant people. It’s even unfair for them to come out like that.”

But, speaking on Muntie FM, on Friday, Mr King Ali said, unlike Kofi Jumah, teachers are not having short memory and they remember what the NPP told them with regards to the re-introduction of the training allowance during the campaign season.

"The NPP assured teachers of paying their training allowance within 100 days of assuming and we will start counting from January 8, 2017," he said.

He said, by promising to restore the teacher training allowance, the NPP won in all the teacher training colleges in the just ended polls, an indication that the trainees bought the message of the party.

Mr Ali said, the CTA would resist any attempt by the incoming NPP government to deceive the teacher trainees over the allowance issue.

He has also called on Nana Addo, the President elect, to fulfill his promise of building houses for teachers across the country after assuming office.