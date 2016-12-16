NDC Will Be In Opposition For 12 Years—Owusu Bempah

Communication Director of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Ernest Owusu Bempah, has hinted that the ultimate vision of their political party was to have a change of government so that Ghanaians could be redeemed from the massive economic challenges.

Mr. Bempah, an avowed critic of the Mahama-led administration, said they are elated because “change” has come even though it is not in their direction.

Speaking to Ofori Ayim on Atinka AM Drive, he mentioned that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is likely to stay in opposition for fifteen years because they have deviated from the principles of the party – being probity, accountability and social justice.

And that the NDC in their eight years of governance have ruled the country on the pillars of blatant lies and forgot that the discerning Ghanaians would expose them.

In a related issue, the Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma North, Justice Joe Appiah has sounded a note of caution to would-be ministers and appointees not to dream of amassing wealth under the Nana Addo’s regime.

“If you are in Nana Addo’s government to be rich, then be at your home and do not come because he will never condone corruption”, Mr. reiterated.

The NPP, he said has a herculean task ahead and must work efficiently and effectively well to meet all the promises the party made to Ghanaians.

Finally, a Nana Addo-led government is going to work on foundations of good policies, unity, hard work, decency and decorum that can create jobs and wealth.