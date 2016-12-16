Portuphy’s charge to NDC members unfortunate – Awuku

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku, has taken a swipe at the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Kofi Portuphy, for charging members of his party to defend themselves in the event of an attack by supposed NPP members.

Speaking on Citi Eyewitness News, Mr. Awuku described the charge as unfortunate.

“I think the comments are unfortunate especially when the Police are making frantic efforts to bring the issue under control.”

There have been reports of attack on NDC members and destruction of government installations by some members of the NPP, in the wake of Nana Akufo-Addo's victory in last Wednesday's polls.

According to Mr. Portuphy, several efforts directed at the leadership of the NPP to call its members to order have failed hence his charge.

“I am the leader of the party; I am saying if they attack them they should defend themselves while seeking police protection. They should not fold their hands for the NPP to butcher them to death,” he added.

But Mr. Sammy Awuku said Mr. Portuphy’s comments are uncalled for.

“For us in the NPP, we have the strongest conviction that crime has no colour, and as long as we believe that our core party supporters are not involved, if the Police have any reason or if anybody is caught to have indulged in any act of indiscipline or hooliganism, Ghana is a country of law and we will not hesitate to cooperate with the Police. Listening to the National Chairman of the NDC, I find his comments very unfortunate,” he added.

Accusations of post-election violence exaggerated

Mr. Awuku had earlier opined that, the reported attacks on NDC members have been exaggerated .

He doubted the reports saying “there are not more than three or four examples, but when you make it topical as if it is across the country, over the 275 constituencies, I find it a bit outrageous.”

Attacks from NDC members

Meanwhile some angry NDC members disappointed in the party's defeat, have reportedly been attacking some party executives and defeated MPs, who they blame for the party's defeat.

A video has gone viral of an angry NDC member who stormed a party office in anger and threatened to beat up one of the national executives of the party.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

