Court gives prosecutor in Wisa’s case last chance

An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday gave the prosecution in the case of Eugene Ashe, aka Wisa, the hiplife artiste, who is being tried for allegedly displaying his penis during a public event on stage, the last opportunity to provide its witness to testify in the case.

The Court stated that: “If the prosecution witness fails to turn up, it would close the case of the prosecution”.

Inspector Judith Asante, the prosecutor, informed the Court that his investigator had gone to the office of the witness to bring him to Court, but he had not returned at the time the case was called.

Inspector Asante, therefore, prayed the Court for an adjournment.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, however gave the Prosecution the last opportunity to produce their witness, otherwise the Court would be compelled to close the case.

The case was therefore adjourned to January 10, 2017.

Wisa, of ‘Ekikimi’ fame, is being held for allegedly exposing his penis while performing at the Accra International Conference Centre on December 24, 2015.

He has however denied a charge of gross indecent exposure, and is on a GH₡ 8,000.00 with one surety.

At the last sitting of the Court, the Prosecutor said on December 25, the Accra Regional Police was alerted over a nude video posted on the internet from an unknown source, in which Wisa intentionally exposed his penis, while performing live on stage.

According to the prosecutor, Detective Inspector Judith B. Asante said the Police contacted the managers of Ashe to produce him at the Regional Police Headquarters for investigations, which they did.

The prosecution said investigations into the matter revealed that on December 24, Airtel Communications Company and Citi FM, an Accra-based radio station, organised an event dubbed: “December to Remember,” which included the accused as a guest artiste.

In the course of the show, the accused, while dancing with a female dancer identified as Monica Kumadeh, suddenly removed his penis out of his pair of jeans and began to caress the buttocks of the dancer.

