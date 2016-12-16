Akufo-Addo postpones naming ministerial appointees; begs for time

President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, has postponed the presentation of a list of proposed ministers who will serve in his government to his party’s highest decision-making body.

Nana Akufo-Addo was expected to submit the list to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Executive Committee (NEC) for review, however, at a meeting Thursday, December 15, 2016, he could not provide the list.

Another meeting between Nana Akufo-Addo and the NEC has been scheduled, Joy News sources say.

Speculations are rife on who will serve in an Akufo-Addo administration, and with a large pool of experienced names to select from, the president-elect is spoilt for choice.

Already some names are being circulated in the media as the first batch of ministers who will form the new Cabinet.

Speaking to the BBC after his victory, the President-elect spoke of what he would look out for in a potential appointee to serve in his administration.

He said whoever would be considered must have the fundamental connect to the group of ideas and set up in the manifesto the Party has articulated.

"Secondly, the competence and the capacity to master the briefs that are going to be given to them and carry them out.

Thirdly, the commitment to the Ghana project; loyalty to Ghana and coming to work for the people and not for yourself," Akufo-Addo said.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Campaign Manager, Peter Mac Manu has said the party would be releasing the names of persons who would hold the various ministerial portfolios soon.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN