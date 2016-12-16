Zoobashop marks 3rd anniversary with special promo

Online retail giant, Zoobashop.com, is celebrating its 3rd anniversary with a special anniversary sale.

As an appreciation of customer loyalty, Zoobashop has launched the Zoobashop 3rd Anniversary sale which offers discounts on a wide range of products up to a whopping 70%.

This offer starts from 15th December 2016 and ends on 17th December 2016.

“Since we cannot literally thank our individual customers, we are giving out this sale as a token of appreciation and invitation for customers to celebrate our successful journey. Without customers we will fail to exist” said, Kevin Banful, Snr Business Development Associate at Zoobashop.

Speaking at the launch of the 3rd anniversary held at the company’s headquarters in the La township, opposite the trade fair center, the CEO of the company, Albert Biga, admitted the three years journey has not been a walk in the park but his team have been resilient to the challenging times.

“One of my proudest achievements is to have been able to assemble this team and to put this project together,” he said.

Zoobashop is ranked among the 50 Best Companies to Work for in Ghana, a ranking that reflects the country’s happiest and motivated workforce, according to Goodman AMC, the management consulting firm that worked out the rankings.

Zoobashop also swept away the CIMG E-commerce company of the year two times running.

“Steadily we are becoming a household name,” said the Director of Operations, Andrew Aguda.

Albert also adds that plans are underway to enhance the shopping process and make Zoobashop.com more appealing than it already is with the upgrade in technology supporting their platform.

The online retail shop has grown in capacity over the few years has assured customers of an improved experience regardless of the expected shoot in orders.

“Our delivery team is fully capable to meet the expectations of our customers as well as our customer experience team” explained Andrew Aguda, Director of operations.

Zoobashop.com offers the convenience of shopping at the comfort of your home and office this anniversary weekend and beyond.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com