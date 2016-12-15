Support new administration to succeed - Samed

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Dec. 15, GNA - Mr Adam Samed, Former President of the National Northern Students Union, has appealed to all to offer their necessary contributions as well as support to the government-elect to succeed.

He argued that it was incumbent on the citizenry to be positive about the prospects of the government-elect adding: 'Without the support of the citizenry, nothing can be achieved.'

Mr Samed, who is also Assistant Industrial Promotion Officer at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, made the appeal in an interview with the GNA on Thursday about the expectations of society of the New Patriotic Party.

He was confident that the government-elect would implement sound polices 'To ensure the revival of the economy'.

He said: 'What I can say as far as the new government is concerned with Dr Mahamadu Bawumia as the Vice President in-charge of economic management is that of prudence and accountability.'

Mr Samed extolled the virtues of Dr Bawumia saying he was interested in the welfare of all.

He stated: 'What has drawn me close to him over these years is his humility, compassion and the innate desire to lessen the plight of the poor and needy in society'.

Mr Samed recounted how the National Northern Students Union honoured Dr Bawumia with the Northern Personality of the Year Award in May 2007, saying: 'The account of the Union was marvelous as Dr Bawumia was always ready for them (Union) whenever they knocked at his doors and was instrumental in assisting needy but brilliant students.'

GNA