SEND-Ghana organises forum on SADA Master Plan

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Wa, Dec. 15, GNA - SEND-Ghana, a subsidiary of SEND Foundation of West Africa, has organised a sensitisation forum for civil society organisations (CSOs) and traditional leaders to create awareness on the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) Master Plan.

The forum, which was organised in collaboration with CSOs Action on SADA, was aimed at assessing the roles of the CSOs and traditional authorities in the effective means of implementing the plan to improve on development of the Northern Savannah Ecological Zone (NSEZ).

In a presentation on his behalf, Dr Emmanuel Aberee-Inga, Director of Infrastructure, Land and Natural Resources at SADA said the plan had become necessary following the strategic shift in its ways of operations, which needed to be reflected in the new Master Plan as well as the quest of the authority to align its renewed vision with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) among other factors.

He said as part of the plan, SADA would engineer a 'vibrant and resilient middle income economy, harmonious and smart community, and attractive livable and sustainable environment' through the provision of irrigation facilities.

Agriculture mechanisation, agro processing industries, improved tourism sector in NSEZ, preservation of the forest and other protected areas, promote waste processing and recycling industries among other strategies were measures of the plan.

Dr Aberee-Inga indicated that the Master Plan had proposed the establishment of, among other things, 'an agro industry for the processing of rice, groundnuts, Shea butter and soya beans among others, the establishment of aquaculture and mining development, agricultural mechanisation and service centre as well as mining service industrial park'.

Madam Vivian Adams Nabie, Upper West Regional Coordinator of SADA, noted that the Authority had engaged with the media and stakeholders at different levels to sensitise the public to the new Master Plan and the development prospects that it had for the people of the Northern Savannah Ecological Zone.

She urged the media to project the vision, SADA had towards the development of the NSEZ, which would serve as a catalyst for the smooth implementation of the Master Plan.

Madam Nabie also entreated the youth to avail themselves through skills acquisition to maximise the vast employment opportunities that would accompany the implementation of the plan.

The traditional authorities present assured the people of their commitment to supporting the swift and smooth implementation of the Master Plan through the provision of lands for SADA infrastructural development in their traditional areas.

GNA