MTN apologises for network outage

Accra, Dec. 15, GNA - MTN Ghana has apologised to its customers who were affected by a network outage that occurred on December 14.

The outage was as a result of a technical Internet Protocol problem, which affected some of its sites, thus disrupting voice and data services.

A statement signed by Mrs Cynthia Lumor, the Corporate Services Executive, said MTN Engineers, worked quickly to resolve the problem and were able to fully restore the affected sites in less than two hours.

'Our engineers continue to work hard to isolate the root cause and put measures in place to prevent recurrence,' it added.

The statement said the Management would provide further updates in the course of the day and that the company remained committed to providing reliable services to its cherished customers.

