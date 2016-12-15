Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Council for African Instituted Churches congratulate President - elect

By GNA

By Agnes Ansah, GNA
Accra, Dec. 15, GNA - The Council for African Instituted Churches (CAIC) Ghana has congratulated all Ghanaians for holding a successful election.

'We acknowledge with humility the grace with which the President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama conceded defeat and also congratulate the President-elect Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo for attaining a resounding victory.'

This was contained in statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) signed by Reverend Issac Anaman, General Secretary of the Association.

Reverend Anaman said we need to live in peace adding that divisional tendencies like intemperate language, tribalism, hypocrisy and bitterness must be eliminated from our body politic.

He prayed for God's wisdom to guide the leaders of the transitional team as they begin the transition process.

He also asked for God's guidance for the President-elect as he takes over the leadership of the country.

GNA

Social News

who said God has a hand in his presidency ,please do not deceive yourself God loves justice
By: EESHIE
