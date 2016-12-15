Greater Accra Markets Queens congratulate President - elect

Accra, Dec. 15, GNA - The Greater Accra Markets Association (GAMA) has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the president-elect, for winning the December 7, presidential election.

The market queens also expressed their gratitude to the people of Ghana for the tolerance shown during and after the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Madam Mercy Needjan, President of GAMA, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, commended President John Mahama, Nana Akufo Addo and the Electoral Commission (EC) for contributing to the success of the elections.

'As a nation, we have continued to consolidate our democracy, overcoming excessive intolerance, because we are proud of our nation's glowing reputation and leading example for peaceful elections in the past,' she said.

Madam Needjan said 'we look forward to collaborating with the new government to create fair environment for market women in the Greater Accra Region'.

GNA