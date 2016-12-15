Kraboa-Coaltar Police arrest three armed robbers

Kraboa-Coaltar (E/R), GNA - The Kraboa-Coaltar District Police Headquarters in the Eastern Region on Tuesday, arrested three alleged armed robbers, who are currently in custody for investigation.

They are Salifu Musah, 38, Mr Marvin Dorh, 28 and Mr Teye Kofi, 20 whilst the fourth person, Stephen Amenyo, 55 alias Chinese was lynched.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Charles Ahiamale, the District Police Commander told the Ghana News Agency that the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital awaiting autopsy.

He said he received a call informing him that an ash Huajin motorbike with registration No. M-16-ER 365 had been stolen and was on sale for GHâ‚µ 1,200.00.

The police were told that the motorbike was kept in the house of Musah, a culprit and was arrested with the bike.

DSP Ahiamale said since the Headquarters had no vehicle the personnel used a hired motorbike to chase the armed robbers who were wielding a pistol. Messages were relayed to the villages on the Kraboa Coaltar-Adeiso to be alert.

The culprits were intercepted at Papaase near Adjin Kotoku and all those in the vehicle were attacked leading to the death of Amenyo who was a well-known criminal dying in the process.

The police said Amenyo was released from prison six months ago before embarking on the robbery expedition.

