Association of private employment agencies congratulate president-elect

Accra, Dec. 15, GNA - The Ghana Association of Private Employment Agencies (GHAPEA) has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the president-elect, for his resounding victory in the December 7 presidential election.

The GHAPEA pledged to work hand-in-hand with the incoming government to secure decent jobs locally and internationally, especially for the youth of the country regardless of their political or religious affiliations.

Reverend Dr Princess Ocansey, the Executive Secretary of the Association, gave the congratulatory message when she read a statement on behalf of the Association at a recent meeting.

The GHAPEA is a national body of 22 licensed private employment agencies.

It appealed to the president-elect to make job opportunities a top priority while sanitizing the industry with new policies to boost employment in Ghana.

Nana Akufo-Addo won the presidential election with 53.85 per cent votes while out-going President John Dramani Mahama chalked 44.40 per cent.

GNA