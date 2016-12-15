CHRAJ commends President Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo

Accra, Dec. 15, GNA - The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has commended President John Dramani Mahama 'for the maturity demonstrated' by conceding defeat after the December 7 General Elections.

The Commission also congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the President-elect, all the elected Parliamentarians and those who 'contested the elections but were not successful for accepting the election results.'

In a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Mr Richard Quayson, the CHRAJ Acting Commissioner, said the Commission commends President Mahama and Ghanaians for passing the test with distinction.

He said Election 2016 has strengthened the country's democratic credentials through the peaceful conduct of the Elections and thus serving as shining example for many African countries.

'The election provided a tough test for Ghanaians to prove their mettle in terms of democracy but once again, Ghanaians passed the test with distinction,' it said.

The statement said though the elections has been peaceful there were 'few skirmishes and pockets of confrontations that greeted the announcement of the results'.

The Commission urged 'the out-going and in-coming administrations to work together to ensure a smooth transfer of power'.

'Indeed, there was no loser, all of us as a nation emerged as winners, and Ghana is richer and better as a result of the collective maturity demonstrated in this election', the statement said.

GNA