Head porter remanded on robbery charges

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Dec. 15, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday remanded Razak Salifu, 19, a Head Porter, for conspiring with three others now at large to rob one Ibrahim Razak of his mobile phone and money.

Razak was said to have robbed Ibrahim of his Sony Ericson mobile phone worth GHÈ¼150.00 and an amount of GHÈ¼ 750.00.

Razak, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge but was remanded by the Court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh to reappear on December 29.

Prosecuting Superintendent of Police Kweku Bempah told the Court that the complainant is an Aluminum Fabricator, whiles the accused person is a Head Porter at Amasaman Lorry Park but they all reside at Fise near Amasaman.

He said the complainant lives alone in his father's uncompleted building and on November 29, at about 1940 hrs, the accused person together with three others with one of them dressed like a Policeman scaled the fence wall of the complainant's compound.

The prosecution said they attacked him and subjected him to severe beatings saying he was under arrest for no apparent reason, but the complainant who was confused about the cause of his arrest, resisted the order.

He told the Court that Razak grabbed his arms which paved the way for the other three to assault him. One of them who was armed with a machete used the flip side to hit the complainant on the thigh and body severally.

Police Superintendent Bempah said one of his accomplices also gave him a hefty punch in the face which resulted in a deep cut on the left eye brow, and succeeded in robbing him of the above listed items.

The Prosecutor said the complainant's shout for help attracted the attention of some neighbours who came to his rescue, but the suspects managed to trick the neighbours that they were Policemen.

He told the court that the neighbours who were not convinced decided to arrest them but they managed to escape.

The one in police uniform and one other accomplice fled in a one door salon car whilst the accused person and the other one scaled the fence wall and escaped.

The prosecution said luck eluded Razak when he was spotted around the Roka International School at Fise and was arrested.

He denied the offence during interrogation. GNA