Ethiopian Airlines wins Environmental, Health and Safety Awards

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Dec. 15, GNA - Ethiopian Airlines has won the Environmental, Health and Safety Awards at the Business Executive Event in Accra.

The company won the awards under the Effective Aviation Safety category.

The citation accompanying the awards reads: 'Your safety record in the aviation industry is outstanding and a tribute to Africa, where you do your aircraft maintenance.'

It also said 'this is a major contributing factor to your popularity in Ghana among air travellers, who have come to see flying with you as their safety option.'

The airline has consistently provided reliable connectivity options between Accra and the rest of the world as well as within Africa.

Ms Genet Michael, the Ethiopian Area Manager in Accra, expressed gratitude to organisers for recognising the effort of the airline.

She also said the airline was honoured to be recognised for its positive contribution in the airline industry in the country.

Business Executive magazine, the organisers of the Awards said, the driving force underpinning their decision to award companies was to encourage continuous improvement and commitment to quality health and safety practices.

The awards programme is categorised on the basis of international standardisations.

Other awardees included Ghana Manganese Company-Most Environmentally Friendly Mining Enterprise, Chirano Gold Mines-Most Environmentally Aware Company, Tullow Oil-Most Environmentally Friendly Oil and Gas Enterprise, Diamond Cement-Most Environmentally Manufacturing Company and MaxMart Shopping Centre-Effective Product Design and Management.

GNA