JBMC presents Ghana Boys Fair, awards to mark 1st anniversary

The Junior Boys Mentoring Clinic (JBMC), a programme designed to groom and motivate young boys, is marking its first anniversary this December.

An initiative of Junior Shapers Africa (JSA), formerly known as Tod-Teen Republic, the JBMC, since its inception in December 2015, has impacted over 500 boys from selected schools and communities within Accra and Tema.

Through its monthly programmes, JBMC has served as a booster to propel responsible behavior in boys. JBMC is made up of 3 levels namely, The Foundation Level, Intermediate, Maturity and Peer Mentor Trainee.

Ethel Marfo, Founding Director of JSA, noted that every JBMC mentee has gained knowledge about the attributes of a man of integrity, how to be guided by principles and values among other essential virtues and life skills (boys etiquette, public speaking, tie knotting, food art etc).

“Through JBMC our boys have been inspired to contribute meaningfully to their communities by identifying and addressing pertinent problems affecting their communities.

“We have noticed a significant transformation in the attitude of our regular mentees; they have become more responsible and resourceful during our clinics and at home and a couple of them are currently holding leadership positions in their schools,” she said.

With the vision of seeing a transformed Ghana and Africa where every young man upholds high standards of integrity, has strong family values and responsible for himself and his community, the core values shaping these boys are integrity, forward thinking, sense of ownership, and personal growth.

Mrs. Marfo added that aside the regular monthly meetings, JBMC is currently offering free mentorship clinic for boys at the Kanda Public School JHS.

“JBMC is indebted to some very selfless mentors, guest speakers and supporters for collaborating with us on this journey to shape up Ghana’s future men,” she added.

The JSA is a non-profit social enterprise championing male child personal development.

Launched on September 21, 2015 the JSA comes in as a “supplementary force” to ensure that children are well-rounded in virtues and mental capacity to contribute meaningfully to their families and nation building.

JBMC desires to groom every African boy to step up to responsible manhood, impact lives and also appreciate the value and contribution of women in our society.

JSA has also partnered with Etiquette Plus Ghana to cater for our young girls by developing A Self-worth program that grooms girls between four to 16 years known as The Junior Girls Grooming Class (JGGC) which was launched on July 1, 2016.

Ghana Boys Fair & Awards 2016

The JSA will be hosting the Maiden Ghana Boys Fair & Awards on December 30, 2016 between 8:00 a.m – 3:00 p.m.

The main objective of the fair and awards ceremony is to bridge the gap between boys from public schools and private schools in their early years as well as foster networking among our future leaders irrespective of their background.

Activities include free health screening, life skill sessions, educative fun games and child development consultations for Parents.

This free admission event which is set to come off at the Christ The King Hall, Cantonments in Accra will also be rewarding well-behaved boys, amazing talents and proactivity on the day of the event.

Selected items produced by our boys will be auctioned to support our ‘Public Schools Boys Clinics’ and to enroll 10 selected underprivileged boys with low self-esteem to benefit from the JBMC programme next year.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com