'You'll breach law if you attack back' – Police warns NDC

The police administration has entreated the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) to abandon its decision to retaliate attacks by New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters on its members.

Police PRO, Superintendent Cephas Arthur in an interview with Francis Abban, host of The Pulse programme on the JOYNEWS channel on MultiTV Thursday said NDC members who attack persons who harm them would be infringing on the law.

Post-election reports in the media are replete with stories of attacks by some New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters on NDC members.

NDC leadership has served warnings to the NPP to call its members to order.

At a news conference in Accra, NDC National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy said the attacks are becoming too many in the country.

He listed attacks on the Brazilian contractors and workers who are working on the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and the killing of an NDC supporters in Dunkwa-on-Offin in the Central Region to stress his point.

The alleged attack on a popular actor, Wofa K. courted his attention although the story has been described as fictitious.

A visit by JOYNEWS revealed the actor had staged it.

Refresh the page for more...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | [email protected]