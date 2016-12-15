Dagbon, Mamprugu chiefs assure Akufo-Addo of support

Delegations from the Mamprugu and Dagbon chiefs on Thursday, paid a courtesy call on the President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to assure him of their continued support.

Chief Tara-Naa, head of the delegation from the Mamprugu Traditional Council, conveyed the congratulatory messages from the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional area, Naabohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga.

Tara Naa, on behalf of the Nayiri and people of Mamprugu also thanked Akufo-Addo for remaining consistent and keeping faith with “our son” Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President-elect of the Republic.

"You can count on us, and be rest assured that we will support you and your government to succeed and, thereby, help improve the living standards of our people," Sagnari Na told the President-elect.

Sagnari Naa, Abdulai Yakubu, also conveyed a message from the Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya-Naa Abdulai Andani.

“Kampakuya-Naa extends his warmest congratulations to you on your victory. He followed your campaign closely and is impatiently waiting for you to assume the seat of government so you can start implementing your pledges to Ghanaians. He believes these are policies, which when implemented, will bring prosperity to his people,” he said.

Nana Akufo-Addo on his part thanked the delegations from the Dagbon and Mamprugu Traditional Councils for “your messages of congratulation and co-operation. I am truly honoured by this gesture.”

The President-elect reiterated his commitment towards fulfilling the promises he made to the Chiefs and people of the Northern Regions, assuring that they were not campaign or platform talk.

Nana Akufo-Addo told them that he was reliant on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to help him build a prosperous Ghanaian economy.

In response to the congratulatory message from the Kampakuya Naa, Nana Akufo-Addo told the Sagnari Naa “I want to have the same relationship I had with the late Ya Na Yakubu Andani with his son, the Kampakuya Naa. I have stated it, and I want to repeat it.

"I have no interest in the chieftaincy matters in Dagbon. I want all of you to help me build a progressive and prosperous Ghana. That is my only interest.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com