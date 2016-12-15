Six Women from Central Region to be in Parliament

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast, Dec. 15, GNA - Six of the 16 women who contested for the 23 parliamentary seats in the Central Region have gotten the nod to represent their peoples in the Legislature.

Two incumbent women Members of Parliament (MP), Mrs Hawa Koomson, Awutu Senya East Constituency and Mrs Pokua Sawyerr, Agona East retained their seats.

The four new entrants include Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who secured 19,475 votes in the Cape Coast North Constituency election to beat her main contender, Mr Kobby Akyeampong of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Madam Abena Duruwaa Mensah, also of the NPP wrestled it out with the incumbent MP, Mr Samuel Ambre of the NDC, polling 15,553 votes with the latter having 10,751 in the Assin North Constituency.

The contest in the Gomoa Central Constituency could be described as 'woman to woman' as the incumbent NDC MP for the area, Ms Rachel Appoh, lost the seat to Naana Eyiah of the NPP.

Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison of the NPP polled 32,770 votes to beat Charles Obeng Inkoom, the incumbent MP, who polled 23,423 votes in the Agona West Constituency.

The NPP and the NDC both presented five female candidates each, the Progressive People's Party (PPP), had three, the Convention People's Party (CPP) had two, with the National Democratic Party (NDP) presenting one each.

The NPP's women won five of the constituencies, while their NDC counterparts took one.

Nationwide, the seats of women increased from 29 in 2012, to 35 in last week's election.

Twelve of them are being held by the NDC and 23 by the NPP.

But the figure, though represents an improvement, still falls short of the 30 per cent mark set as satisfactory for women's inclusion by the historic Beijing Conference of Women in 1995. GNA