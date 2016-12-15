Ernest Norgbey debunks attack stories

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Ashaiman, Dec. 15, GNA - Mr Ernest Henry Norgbey, Member of Parliament elect for Ashaiman, has debunked media reports on a purported attack on him.

"I wish to bring to the notice of the public that it is not true that I have been attacked by any individual or group of persons or gang whatsoever", he stated.

Mr Norgbey, in a press statement, said it has come to his notice that news were making rounds in the traditional media and social media of him being attacked by some gang.

He added that, "I wish to put on record that I am fit and strong and going about my schedules in peace".

He urged his supporters and Ashaiman residents to disregard the said reports as according to him "they are false and have no iota of truth in them".

Mr Norgbey added that he was currently in his constituency holding series of meetings with some identifiable groups with regards to the development of Ashaiman.

He however gave the assurance that he has taken adequate security measures to prevent an occurrence of such attacks.

Mr Norgbey won the Ashaiman seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with 52,400 votes.

GNA