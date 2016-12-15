Fuel tanker explosion leaves six vehicles burnt

By Boakye-Baafi, GNA

Besease (Ash), Dec 15, GNA - A huge blaze resulting from an explosion of a Burkina-Faso bound fuel tanker, has left six vehicles completely burnt.

The incident happened at Beasese, a sprawling community in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality on the night of Tuesday.

Firefighters battled for more than three hours to put out the fire, which sent the terrified residents fleeing their homes.

An official at the Municipal Office of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) who asked not to be mentioned because he was not authorized to speak to journalists, confirmed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that there were no casualties.

The cause of the explosion was yet to be determined.

GNA