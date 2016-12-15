Akufo Addo thanks Asantehene, Asanteman

By Ken Sackey, GNA

Accra, Dec. 15, GNA - The President-Elect of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday thanked Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, the Kumasi Traditional Council, and the people of the Ashanti Region for the massive show of support offered him at the December 7, 2016 election.

He said the pieces of advice, and words of encouragement from the Chiefs of Kumasi and Asanteman, coupled with the unflinching and unalloyed support given to him by the people of the Region enabled him and the New Patriotic (NPP) to secure a decisive victory in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The President-Elect made this known when he paid a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and members of the Kumasi Traditional Council.

Prior to his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, in the run-up to the December 7 elections, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Friday, July 15, 2016, called on the Asantehene and the Asanteman Council to elicit support for his candidature.

The President-Elect told the Council that, after emerging victorious on December 7, 'I thought it proper to come here again and to thank you for your support. I am truly grateful.'

Nana Akufo-Addo assured Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and members of the Kumasi Traditional Council that 'all the things I said I was going to do for the Region in my campaign, I will fulfil it. They were not just campaign or platform talk.'

He also appealed for the continuous support of Asanteman through the course of his tenure in office, stressing that 'in such an important job as this, I would need the advice of eminent persons like you. My doors are always open to you. I want all of you to help me build a progressive and prosperous Ghana.'

The President-Elect was accompanied by Vice President-Elect of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Suame, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu; acting NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay; and acting NPP 1st Vice Chairman, F. F. Anto.

The rest were acting NPP General Secretary, John Boadu; NPP National Women's Organiser, Otiko Afisa Djaba; NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, and his regional executives; NPP Campaign Sector Committee Chair on Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; some NPP Members of Parliament in the Ashanti Region, amongst others.

