Parents Urged to invest in Bilingual Education of Wards

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast, Dec. 15, GNA - Mrs Ama Atta Sagoe, Proprietress of Ecole Francaise, a private Bilingual Educational Institution in Cape Coast has admonished Ghanaian parents to invest in bilingual education for their children.

She said being bilingual gave their children a competitive edge and offered practical, intellectual and aspiration benefits in today's global society.

Mrs Sagoe who was speaking at a media briefing ahead of the school's fifth anniversary and Speech and Prize giving day celebration in Cape Coast, said being fluent in a second language opened up the world of new opportunities especially in the job market.

The anniversary celebration, which is on the theme 'Significance of Bilingual Education in the 21st Century', is scheduled for Friday, December 16.

She said it was imperative for every Ghanaian to show interest in learning French as a second foreign language.

She emphasised that learning a second foreign language promoted technology, science, culture and a technical know-how, adding that 'these are tools of development'.

Mrs Sagoe called for a review of the educational policies in Ghana to enhance teaching and learning in schools.

She said the School which was established in 2012 with just four pupils could now boast of more than three hundred pupils.

'Ecole Francaise is the only Bilingual Basic Education Institution in Cape Coast and the whole of the Central Region. We offer all the subjects under the Ghana Education Service (GES) curricula'. She said.

She mentioned some of the activities lined up to include a cleanup exercise, a donation to the children's ward at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, a walk through the principal streets of Cape Coast, among others.

GNA