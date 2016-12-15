We’re Not Destroying Gov’t Vehicle Documents – DVLA

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has denied reports making rounds that it is destroying vital government vehicle documents after the National Democratic Congress lost the 2016 elections.

“The management of the Authority wishes to explain that there is no iota of truth whatsoever in the story and it must therefore be ignored,” the DVLA said in a statement.

According to the DVLA, it embarked on digitisation of its document early this year to free storage space and having done with the first phase of the exercise it was only prudent to move those documents back to the 37 offices. It said there is no malice behind the exercise.

“It will be recalled that at the beginning of this year, DVLA started a process towards digitising all vehicle records for reasons pertaining to overcrowded storage facilities, the potential for some documents to be destroyed due to improper storage and most important of all, the indispensable need for the Authority to keep very good vehicle records that could be retrieved, at the press of a button, and enhance its work.

“Three days ago ICPS finished one set of documents and returned them to the Accra 37 office and those are the documents seen in the vehicle in the pictures that are making the rounds. Indeed, in the course of the exercise, the Authority placed advertisements in the Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times newspapers explaining the significance of the exercise to customers, the impact it would have on our work and solicited their support to ensure a successful digitisation exercise,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement:

PRESS RELEASE

PURPORTED DESTRUCTION OF VITAL VEHICLE DOCUMENTS BY DVLA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The attention of the management of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has been drawn to information making the rounds in the media, especially social media, speculating that the Chief Executive of the Authority is leading a special task force to destroy vital vehicle documents.

The management of the Authority wishes to explain that there is no iota of truth whatsoever in the story and it must therefore be ignored.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of this year, DVLA started a process towards digitising all vehicle records for reasons pertaining to overcrowded storage facilities, the potential for some documents to be destroyed due to improper storage and most important of all, the indispensable need for the Authority to keep very good vehicle records that could be retrieved, at the press of a button, and enhance its work.

For purposes of convenience, the Authority agreed a time table with the company doing the digitisation, Intelligent Card Processing Systems (ICPS), and also insisted that the documents should be moved in batches so that, at any point in time, some documents will be available so that the Authority's work did not suffer.

Three days ago ICPS finished one set of documents and returned them to the Accra 37 office and those are the documents seen in the vehicle in the pictures that are making the rounds. Indeed, in the course of the exercise, the Authority placed advertisements in the Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times newspapers explaining the significance of the exercise to customers, the impact it would have on our work and solicited their support to ensure a successful digitisation exercise.

Once again, management of the Authority wishes to assure the general public that the Chief Executive is not a cousin to Her Excellency, Madam Lordina Mahama and that he is not leading any task force to destroy documents of government vehicles. The story making the rounds is, therefore, completely false and it must be ignored.

KWAKU DARKO AFERI

HEAD, PUBLIC RELATIONS DEPARTMEN

-Starrfmonline