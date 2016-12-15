Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister assures AU of Host Agreement implementation; peace and calm during January 2017 Summit

The African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has met with the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, H.E. Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu. They met at the AU Headquarters, on Tuesday, 13 December 2016.

The AU Commission Chairperson and the Foreign Affairs Minister discussed issues related to the host agreement between the AU Commission and the Ethiopian government, as well as the current State of Emergency.

The Minister said that as Foreign Minister, he valued the relationship between the government of Ethiopia and the AU Commission. They both agreed on the need for relations to be particularly solid, in order for Addis Ababa to be viewed as the capital of Africa. The Chairperson lauded the cooperation of the Ethiopian government and the Commission, emphasizing the Commission’s efforts to work very closely with all Member States.

The Chairperson also enquired about the State of Emergency which was declared in the country two months ago, especially as it pertained to the upcoming Summit of Heads of State and Government in January 2017. The Foreign Minister assured the Chairperson that the situation had now calmed down substantially and nothing untoward was anticipated to occur that could disrupt the Summit proceedings. He said the Government was fully engaging the people, with a view to find solutions to the teething issues, such as the persistent problem of youth unemployment which gives way to the exploitation of idle hands.

At the end of their meeting, Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister reassured the Chairperson that he would investigate and correct all anomalies, while promising that his Ministry would do its best to ensure that the host agreement between the AU Commission and its government was strictly upheld.

Dr. Workneh thanked Dr. Dlamini Zuma for her personal commitment to strengthening the work of the AU Commission, and particularly how it related to cementing ties with the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.